Man gets 90-years behind bars for the attempted murder of Prince George’s County Police officers

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man will spend the next 90-years behind bars for the attempted murder of several Prince George’s County Police officers.

On August 23, 2020 police were called to a home invasion in Landover.

Arriving officers caught Steven Warren, 28, and another man trying to flee the scene.

Both were armed with guns and opened fire on the officers.

Police shot back as Warren and the other alleged gunman hopped in a car to drive away.

They ended up hitting a dead end, and making a U-Turn, at which point they drove at the officers while still shooting.

Three officers were wounded in the gun fight.

“I am pleased that Mr. Warren has taken responsibility for his actions from this terrible crime. I am also grateful that the police officers who were shot survived and I continue to pray for them as they continue to recover from very serious injuries,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “