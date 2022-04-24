Watch
Man found murdered in his bed Saturday afternoon in South Baltimore

Police tape marking a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Posted at 9:14 AM, Apr 24, 2022
BALTIMORE — A man was murdered in his bed Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of Pontiac Street.

Around 3:41 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a possible DOA. When officers arrived, they located the 45-year-old victim laying in bed from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Medic pronounced the man deceased at the scene. The incident has been upgraded to a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

