Man found dead inside suspected meth lab in Western Maryland

SMITHSBURG, Md. — A 60-year-old man was found dead inside his homemade laboratory in Western Maryland, where he apparently had been making meth.

Police found Bradley Ray Roberts on the floor of the home, on Foxville Road in Smithsburg, Washington County, at about 11 a.m. Nov. 3. His relatives had asked Maryland State Police to do a wellness check, because he had been ill and they hadn't spoken with him for several days.

Police said they saw him lying in front of "an excessive amount of unknown chemicals." Investigators shut down Route 77 for 6 hours to investigate the laboratory, and were able to determine that the chemicals were not explosive.

State Police said:

"The on site testing of the chemicals indicated sodium hydroxide and other cutting agents were present. Based on the components found inside the home, investigators suspect methamphetamine production. The investigation is still active and ongoing."

The Drug Enforcement Administration called out First Call Environmental to safely remove the chemicals.

The victim's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Police note there's no indication of violence or foul play. No one else is believed to have lived in the home.