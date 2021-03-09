Man found dead in a pond in Windsor Mill Monday afternoon

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — A man was found dead in a pond in Windsor Mill Monday afternoon after a water rescue.

Baltimore County Police found the 55-year-old Earl Price, of the 3600 block of Garrison Boulevard, just after 4 p.m. in the 7200 block of Dogwood Road.

Price was removed from the water by emergency personnel and transported to the medical examiner’s office.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask anyone who may have information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.