Man fatally shot by AA County officer Sunday in Glen Burnie identified

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the man fatally shot by an Anne Arundel County Police officer Sunday in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of a man armed with a knife chasing a woman and a juvenile from their residence.

The 911 caller also reported that a woman who lived in the home could not be accounted for.

After knocking several times on the door, police forcibly entered the home and were met by the armed man, later identified as Digno Ramon Yorro, Jr.

Yorro refused to drop the knife even after being tased.

Officials say Yorro walked towards the officers still armed with the knife, at which time, Cpl. J. Burger discharged his duty weapon, shooting the man multiple times.

Yorro was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the search of the home, police also a woman dead in the garage. She was identified as Yorro’s mother.

Burger is a six year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The body-worn cameras of the responding officers were active during the incident.