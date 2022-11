ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A person in Ellicott City fell from a four-story building on Thursday afternoon.

Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.

According to Howard County Police, the building was part of a construction site.

The victim was transported to a regional hospital by Maryland State Police Aviation.

The status of the person is unknown at this time.