Man facing federal indictment for two carjackings, armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during each crime

Posted at 7:38 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 19:38:37-04

BALTIMORE — 25-year-old Deontay Williams has been indicted with two counts of carjacking, an armed commercial robbery, and three counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, between April 1, 2020 and April 10, 2020, Williams committed two carjackings and an armed robbery of a business, each time brandishing a gun.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for each of the two counts of carjacking; a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the robbery; and a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for each of the three counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

