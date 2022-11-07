Man faces 55 years in prison for fatal broad daylight shooting

BALTIMORE — Lorenzo Thomas was found guilty of murdering Tyree Lee on March 27, 2019 in the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue.

At 2:48 p.m. that day, officers responded to Penhurst Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located the victim, Lee, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, he was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to a release, the crime scene stretched from the 4600 block of Washington Avenue into the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue and consisted of five .9 mm cartridge casings.

Further investigation revealed that Lee was walking through the 4600 block of Willington Avenue when he was approached by Thomas and an unknown suspect, Thomas fired multiple gunshots at the victim, at which point the gun jammed.

The release also reveals that Lee began to run as the second suspect took the gun from Thomas and chased after him, the suspect caught up to the victim and shot at him again.

A photographic array was presented to a witness who positively identified Thomas as one of the individuals who shot and killed Lee.

Thomas is set to be sentenced on March 28, 2023.