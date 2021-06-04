Man faces 100+ years in prison for violent kidnapping, ramming stolen car into bowling alley

LA PLATA, Md. — A Charles County jury has convicted a 28-year-old man for a violent 2019 home invasion and kidnapping in Waldorf.

Police found Uchenna Okezie tied up on the side of Gardiner Road in the middle of the night on December 12.

Okezie told police she had just gotten home from work when she noticed a man inside that had just broken in.

The suspect later identified as Marc Christopher Brown brutally attacked Okezie before taping her mouth and tying up her hands and feet.

Brown then reportedly forced Okezie into her own car and drove to multiple ATM's using the victim's bank card to withdraw money.

Afterwards Brown drove to Gardiner Road, where he abandoned Okezie and took off again in her car.

Later Brown was caught on video crashing into the front of the AMF bowling alley on Action Road in Waldorf.

He's seen on camera getting out of the car and walking up to the bowling alley ATM, but flees once he finds that it's out of order.



Brown was captured later in the day. Officers discovered glass from the bowling alley in his book bag and shoes that matched the pattern found at the victim’s home.

The stolen vehicle was also found near Brown’s father’s house.

Police say there is no indication that Brown knew Okezie.

Brown now faces a potential 107 years behind bars.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 26.