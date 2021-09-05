Watch
Man expected to survive after being shot on Saturday

Posted at 2:43 PM, Sep 05, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Police confirm that a 41-year-old man was shot Saturday in Baltimore County.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike and found a man outside, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department/Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020.

You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

