Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park after jumping into water

Tim Graham
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 30, 2022
ANNAPOLIS — A man drowned Sunday afternoon on the Chesapeake Bay near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

Around 12:30 p.m., an unresponsive 43-year-old man was pulled from the water.

Police said the man, from Prince George’s County, launched a boat with his family from Sandy Point State Park.

Officers said that while the family was fishing, he jumped in the water to cool off and was swept away by the current.

The family waved for help, and people in another boat found him and pulled him out of the water and took him to the marina.

Officers attempted CPR but the man was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released by police.

