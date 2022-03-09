Man dies two months after receiving first pig heart transplant

BALTIMORE — A man who received the first pig heart transplant has died, according to reports.

Back in January, the University of Maryland School of Medicine performed the experimental surgery on 57-year-old David Bennett Sr., in hopes of treating his end-stage heart disease.

According to doctors, it was his only viable option.

It was the first procedure that demonstrated how a genetically-modified animal heart could function like a human heart without the body immediately rejecting it.

Prior to the surgery, Bennett was bedridden for two months.

“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” Bennett was quoted the day before surgery.

He had begun post surgery therapy sessions on January 21.

