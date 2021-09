TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police say a 30-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Towson Saturday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Sentra driven by 30-year-old Timothy Adams, of the 700 block of Murphy Lane, struck a curb on southbound Charles Street near Ruxton Ridge Road before striking a tree.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Departments Crash Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash.