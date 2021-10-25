Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies nearly two weeks after being struck by car in Laurel

items.[0].image.alt
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 12:04:39-04

LAUREL, Md. — A 49-year-old man died this past Friday, nearly two weeks after being hit by a car in Laurel.

It happened the night of October 11 on Laurel Fort Meade Road near Laureldale Drive.

Anne Arundel County Police say David Wallace Miles was in the travel portion of the road when he was hit by a Hyundai Accent, that was being driven by a 19-year-old woman.

A preliminary investigation found that Miles was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.

Detectives determined pedestrian error to be the number one cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019