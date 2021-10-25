Man dies nearly two weeks after being struck by car in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — A 49-year-old man died this past Friday, nearly two weeks after being hit by a car in Laurel.

It happened the night of October 11 on Laurel Fort Meade Road near Laureldale Drive.

Anne Arundel County Police say David Wallace Miles was in the travel portion of the road when he was hit by a Hyundai Accent, that was being driven by a 19-year-old woman.

A preliminary investigation found that Miles was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.

Detectives determined pedestrian error to be the number one cause of the crash.