Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies in rollover crash on MD 100 in Hanover

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 11:05 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 11:08:00-04

HANOVER, Md. — A 51-year-old Baltimore man is dead following a Monday evening rollover crash in Hanover.

Police say McKinley Jasper Lipscomb 3rd lost control of his SUV while driving along MD 100 just east of Harmons Road.

After nearly striking a bridge on the right shoulder, Lipscomb's car slid all the way into a guardrail in the median, and then back to the right shoulder where it hit two trees.

The impact caused the SUV to tip over, killing Lipscomb.

How and why Lipscomb lost control remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019