Man dies in rollover crash on MD 100 in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — A 51-year-old Baltimore man is dead following a Monday evening rollover crash in Hanover.

Police say McKinley Jasper Lipscomb 3rd lost control of his SUV while driving along MD 100 just east of Harmons Road.

After nearly striking a bridge on the right shoulder, Lipscomb's car slid all the way into a guardrail in the median, and then back to the right shoulder where it hit two trees.

The impact caused the SUV to tip over, killing Lipscomb.

How and why Lipscomb lost control remains under investigation.