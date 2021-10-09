Man dies in police pursuit on Saturday morning

BALTIMORE COUNTY, md. — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of Attorney General is investigating after a man was killed during a police pursuit. The accident occurred on Saturday morning in Baltimore County.

Around 2:46 a.m., an officer parked at the intersection of I-395 and Conway Street observed a silver Monte Carlo commit a traffic violation. The officer followed the vehicle onto the I-395 ramp and then onto I-95 south. The driver was speeding and weaving in and out of lanes.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver sped away and exited I-95 south onto I-695. The officer pursued the vehicle out of concern that the driver was impaired. The vehicle exited I-695 at Wilkens Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the exit ramp, crossed Wilkens Avenue, hit the median, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MDTA Police officer’s dashboard camera and microphone were active during the incident. The IID will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident pending circumstances.

The IID is investigating this incident with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team.