Man dies in crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

At 11:16 p.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue were called to the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive for reports of a traffic collision involving a truck and a jeep.

When on scene, they located the passenger and driver of the Jeep, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the truck were also transported to an area hospital, they suffered minor injuries.

More information will be released when available.