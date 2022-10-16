Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies in crash in Montgomery County

Crash_car_Crash.jpg
aceshot/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Crash_car_Crash.jpg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 10:47:01-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY  — One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

At 11:16 p.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue were called to the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive for reports of a traffic collision involving a truck and a jeep.

When on scene, they located the passenger and driver of the Jeep, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the truck were also transported to an area hospital, they suffered minor injuries.

More information will be released when available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019