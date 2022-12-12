Man dies following rollover crash in Davidsonville

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — A man is dead following a rollover crash in Davidson Sunday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Police say Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, lost control of his Mitsubishi while driving around a sharp curve on Defense Highway.

The car ended up hitting and going over a guard rail, before striking a tree and overturning near North River.

Although Lopez made it out of the car okay, his passenger, 29-year-old Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, died on scene.

Investigators have not determined the official cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

