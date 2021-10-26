Man dies following deadly chain reaction crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash that happened Monday afternoon in Laurel.

Howard County Police say a car driven by 51-year-old Feliciano Balbuena Lezcano ran into the back of a Toyota Sequoia that was stopped at a red light on Route 1 and Whiskey Bottom Road.

Lezcano died on scene, while the driver of the Sequoia was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The initial collision led to a chain reaction that caused two other cars to be struck. No one in those vehicles was injured.

Detectives are still investigating the exact cause.

The road was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours.