Man dies days after being trapped inside burning Dundalk home

DUNDALK, Md. — A man pulled from a burning home in Dundalk earlier this month has died.

Baltimore County Fire officials confirmed the death of 49-year-old Anthony Polsino on Tuesday.

Back on November 19, crews were called for a fire at Polsino' home in the 7800 block of Harold Road.

Firefighters located Polsino trapped on the second floor already in cardiac arrest. He died three-days later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Another person injured in the blaze is expected to survive.

The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.