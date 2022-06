BALTIMORE — Sunday evening around 8:28 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue for a reported shooting.

Once there, officers located a 37-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This investigation is currently ongoing.