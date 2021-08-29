Man dies after motorcycle crash in Sykesville Saturday night

SYKESVILLE, md. — A man has died after a motorcycle crash overnight in Sykesville on Saturday.

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred overnight in Sykesville.

Just before midnight, a 2009 Harley Davidson was traveling southwest on Forsythe Road south of West Friendship Road.

For an unknown reason, Clyde Frank Gibson, 41, lost control and crashed off of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Forsythe Road was closed for approximately three hours overnight.