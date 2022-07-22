Man dies after losing control of motorcycle, hitting parked van in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man died following an overnight motorcycle crash in East Baltimore.

It happened just after 2am Friday in the 2900 block of Edison Highway.

Officers were initially called for a report of a person laying in the street, but determined on scene that the victim had been involved in a collision.

Baltimore Police say the 49-year-old motorcycle rider first struck a raised median, before losing control and hitting a parked cargo van.

The victim's name has not been released. Police have also not determined the official cause of the crash.