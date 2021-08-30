Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after driving wrong way and getting into head-on collision in Columbia

items.[0].image.alt
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 10:49:30-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly overnight collision in Columbia.

Around 12:30am Monday, Howard County Police say a Nissan Altima was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route 175 near Tamar Drive, when it was struck by an oncoming Jeep Renegade.

The Nissan driver, 29-year-old Alejandro Herrera Guzman of Laurel, later died at an area hospital.

Both occupants of the Jeep are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Lanes reopened around three hours later.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019