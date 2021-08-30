Man dies after driving wrong way and getting into head-on collision in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly overnight collision in Columbia.

Around 12:30am Monday, Howard County Police say a Nissan Altima was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route 175 near Tamar Drive, when it was struck by an oncoming Jeep Renegade.

The Nissan driver, 29-year-old Alejandro Herrera Guzman of Laurel, later died at an area hospital.

Both occupants of the Jeep are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Lanes reopened around three hours later.

