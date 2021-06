HALETHORPE, Md. — A man was killed Saturday night following a stabbing in Halethorpe.

According to Baltimore County Police, just before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle for a stabbing and found 33-year-old Daniel Hutchins suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins where he died.

Officers arrested a suspect whose information will be released pending a bail review hearing.