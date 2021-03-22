Man dies after being pinned under car in a Baltimore County driveway

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has died after he was found pinned under car in a Baltimore County driveway.

According to Baltimore County Fire, a neighbor found the victim pinned under the car in the 200 block of Elinor Avenue.

Fire officials say he was extricated at about 10:03 a.m. Monday before he died.

Update: 200 block of Elinor Ave., 21236 -- This is now a fatality; victim is an adult male.^EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 22, 2021

