Man dies after being pinned under car in a Baltimore County driveway

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has died after he was found pinned under car in a Baltimore County driveway.
According to Baltimore County Fire, a neighbor found the victim pinned under the car in the 200 block of Elinor Avenue.
Fire officials say he was extricated at about 10:03 a.m. Monday before he died.
Update: 200 block of Elinor Ave., 21236 -- This is now a fatality; victim is an adult male.^EA— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 22, 2021
We will update this story as we learn more information.