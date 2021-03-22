Menu

Man dies after being pinned under car in a Baltimore County driveway

Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 22, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has died after he was found pinned under car in a Baltimore County driveway.

According to Baltimore County Fire, a neighbor found the victim pinned under the car in the 200 block of Elinor Avenue.

Fire officials say he was extricated at about 10:03 a.m. Monday before he died.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

