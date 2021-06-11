Man dies after being hit by MTA bus Friday morning in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after being hit by a bus Friday morning in West Baltimore.

Police say the bus was heading west in the 3200 block of Edmondson Avenue, when the man jumped out in front of it.

The driver was able to swerve and avoid hitting the man, but he ended up striking the side of the bus.

Arriving officers discovered the man dead at a construction site under a nearby bridge.

Police believe the man may have been trying to take his own life.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.