Man dies 7 years after being stabbed, case is now a murder

BALTIMORE — A man, serving time for assault, may also face homicide charges.

On December 28, 2014 police say 29-year-old John Watson stabbed Daniel Smith, also 29.

As a result of that stabbing Smith was left paralyzed.

Watson was arrested and charged with 1st degree attempted murder, but Daniel Smith died December 21st of 2021 at the age of 36.

On April 15, 2022 the Medical Examiner's Office determined Smith died of complications from being stabbed in 2014.

The case has been upgraded to a homicide. Detectives are conferring with the State’s Attorney’s as to whether or not to amend John Watson’s charges.