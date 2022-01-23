Watch
Man dead after crashing into street sweeper just after midnight Saturday

Police lights
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 09:31:55-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead after colliding with a street sweeper on Saturday.

According to Baltimore County Police, the driver of an Equinox, 52-year old Dennis L. Johnson Jr. was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway just after midnight when he crashed head on into a street sweeper traveling eastbound.

Johnson Jr was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the street sweeper was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

