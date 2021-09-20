Man convicted of First Degree Premeditated Murder in 2019 killing

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man has been convicted in the 2019 killing of a 20-year-old woman.

The State's Attorney for Baltimore County says 21-year-old Christopher James Engles has been convicted First Degree Premeditated Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous or Deadly Weapon and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

According to officials, in February 2019, just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Hickory Falls Way and Hickory Hurst Drive in Perry Hall for shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Taylor Webb shot and killed in a vehicle.

Upon further investigation, detectives found that Webb had been in what family and friends would describe as a "dysfunctional relationship" with Engles.

Evidence which was presented at trial showed that he lured her into an area, confronted her and shot her twice.

The police were able to discover a photograph, taken eleven days prior to the murder, of Engles holding a revolver which matches the one used in the shooting.