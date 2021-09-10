Man charged with multiple counts of impersonating police officer in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. — Maryland State Police have charged a man with multiple counts of impersonating an officer in Wicomico County.

Troopers received complaints of someone driving a Ford Crown Victoria with flashing blue and red lights in the area of Ocean Highway and Zion Road in Salisbury.

Witnesses reported the man would sometimes turn the lights on to move traffic and other times to pull cars over.

Police say the witnesses and social media helped lead them to the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Isaiah Aaron Elsey, of Fruitland.

He turned himself into police on Thursday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information should call 410-749-3101.

Here are a few tips from police if you are suspicious of someone stopping you claiming to be an officer.