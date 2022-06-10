Man charged with his 8th DUI, after hit-and-run in Delaware

SUSSEX, Del. — A Delaware man was charged with his 8th DUI, after he was arrested for an afternoon hit-and-run Wednesday.

Brian Thomas, 54, of Laurel, Del., was arrested after a June 8 crash at 3:57 p.m. in Sussex, southern Delaware, reported Maryland State Police.

His black Mazda Tribute allegedly struck a black GMC Acadia that was stopped at a red light. Thomas then allegedly fled, before being arrested. No one was injured in the crash.

Police noticed signs that he was impaired and he was charged with DUI. Thomas has previously been charged with seven other DUI offenses.

He was ordered held on $10,004 bond.