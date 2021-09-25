Watch
Man charged with attempted murder in August shooting

Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 25, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

On August 22, around 2:31 a.m.,a 23 year-old woman, was shot in her lower extremities in the 600 block of South Bond Street.

On September 6, 41-year-old Tony Evans Jr. was served with an arrest warrant charging him with Attempted 1st Degree Murder in connection with the shooting.

Evans was already in police custody for a different crime.

On August 28, 2021, Tony Evans Jr. was arrested and charged with the theft of a vehicle. At the time of his arrest he was armed with a handgun.

