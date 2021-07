BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a man who was seen beating another man in the street with a wooden bat in May.

According to police, the aggravated assault took place on May 17 at around 2:46 a.m. in the 2800 block of Boston Street. After reviewing video and receiving several tips, officers were able to identify the suspect as 34 year-old Matthew Tenly.

Baltimore Police

Tenly has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.