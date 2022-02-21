Man charged in fatal shooting during game of pool at Rehoboth Beach bar

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot in a fight over a game of pool at a Rehoboth Beach bar early Sunday morning, said Delaware State Police.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Coastal Taproom, on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Coastal Highway.

The Coastal Taproom said: "A wonderful man lost his life because of a senseless act of violence."

The shooting comes three months after another prominent shooting at a Coastal Highway-area bar in Rehoboth Beach, which left 32 bullet casings in a parking lot.

In Sunday's incident, police said Arrick Richards, 41, of Lewes, Del., was found in the bar area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounce dead.

Investigators determined Edward Martin, 46, of Millsboro, Del., shot the victim after they got in an argument over a game of pool.

Martin was arrested nearby in a traffic stop and was charged with first-degree murder and gun-related offenses. He was ordered held on $800,000 cash bond.