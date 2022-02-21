Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man charged in fatal shooting during game of pool at Rehoboth Beach bar

items.[0].image.alt
(Delaware State Police)
Edward Martin
Edward Martin
Posted at 3:02 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 15:06:54-05

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot in a fight over a game of pool at a Rehoboth Beach bar early Sunday morning, said Delaware State Police.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Coastal Taproom, on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Coastal Highway.

The Coastal Taproom said: "A wonderful man lost his life because of a senseless act of violence."

The shooting comes three months after another prominent shooting at a Coastal Highway-area bar in Rehoboth Beach, which left 32 bullet casings in a parking lot.

In Sunday's incident, police said Arrick Richards, 41, of Lewes, Del., was found in the bar area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounce dead.

Investigators determined Edward Martin, 46, of Millsboro, Del., shot the victim after they got in an argument over a game of pool.

Martin was arrested nearby in a traffic stop and was charged with first-degree murder and gun-related offenses. He was ordered held on $800,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019