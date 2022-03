MILFORD MILL, Md. — Police arrested a 21-year-old following a deadly shooting in Baltimore County.

Daqwan Sterling has been charged in the death of `19-year-old Zaire Drake-Cummings Wednesday evening in Milford Mill.

Sterling is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Baltimore County Police responded to North Rolling Road around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, and found two people shot. Drake-Cummings died at the scene. The condition of the other victim is unknown.