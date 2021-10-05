Man charged after Harford County deputies bust suspected cockfighting ring, recover 200+ birds

STREET, Md. — A man is being held without bail after the Harford County Sheriff's Office busted a suspected cockfighting ring.

The arrest comes nearly five months after an investigation was officially launched into a property on Madonna Road in Street.

On Sunday authorities raided the location, seizing 209 birds and other cockfighting paraphernalia.

Jose Luis Lopez-Villalba, 41 of Gwynn Oak, was arrested on scene. He's now charged with abuse and neglect of an animal, attending cockfighting, possessing implements of cockfighting, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Vets were on hand to examine the animals. There is no word yet on their condition.

“It is hard to believe this type of animal cruelty could be occurring in our community, but it serves to illustrate that no place is immune from this type of activity," said Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. "While we are troubled by the abuse and mistreatment of these birds for entertainment, we are pleased to know that this operation has been halted and no further abuse will occur at this location.”