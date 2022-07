BALTIMORE — Police said a person was carjacked Friday afternoon at the Weinberg Parking Garage in downtown Baltimore.

Around 4:30 p.m., a man was parked in his 2011 Chevy Traverse at the parking garage on St. Paul Street when a person armed with a small silver knife forced him out of the car and took off.

Police said the carjacker drove on St. Paul Street toward Light Street.

The victim was not injured, according to officers.