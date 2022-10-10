Man attempts to set himself on fire amidst homeless encampment eviction

BALTIMORE — A man attempted to set himself on fire Saturday night.

At approximately 11:41 p.m., officers witnessed the incident at East Saratoga and North Gay Street.

According to Baltimore City Police, the man was experiencing a behavioral crisis.

This incident comes as the city served eviction notices to residents of the homeless encampment under 83 at Saratoga and Gay streets to clear the area for the Baltimore Farmers' Market Sunday.

The encampment, known as Tent City, has occupied the area for the past week. Homeless families and advocates are protesting over lack of affordable housing in Baltimore.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.