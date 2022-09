HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County officers were in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Blvd., Sunday afternoon, when they found a person with an active attempted murder warrant.

Clinton Lee Robinson, 38, was attempting to get into his vehicle when officers approached him. Officers safely took him into custody outside of his car.

Inside the car, they found a loaded Glock 19 handgun, reported stolen from another state.

The suspect was charged accordingly.