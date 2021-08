HARWOOD, md. — On Thursday night, a shooting left two dead in the 4700 block of Flanders Lane at Sands Road in Harwood.

Officials say when they arrived, they found a woman dead and a male suspect suffering from gunshot wounds.

That man was taken into custody and later died.

Police are not revealing if there is a relationship between the two deceased.

Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation.

This appears to be an isolated incident.