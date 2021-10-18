Man arrested in Odenton stray bullet shooting

ODENTON, Md. — As many as seven shots fired in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Road in Odenton on Friday, and one struck an unsuspecting woman as she was sitting inside her apartment.

Police now say a man identified as 37-year-old Damien Lewis fired a rifle in a dispute outside in the parking lot and then fled the scene before police arrived.

“He flees the scene in his Audi, comes to the intersection of Sandy Walk and Piney Orchard Parkway, attempts to car jack another individual, a white van, attempts to get into that vehicle. It doesn’t start. He’s stuck there at the scene,” recounted Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. “Responding officers immediately locate him and take him into custody.”

Inside the car Lewis tried to ditch, police found an Anderson AM-15 rifle and three loaded handguns, even though Lewis was prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of the incident.

“Certainly, a dangerous situation,” added Limansky. “If he had continued with these weapons, we don’t know what he would have done.”

The victim struck by a through-and-through round through her right leg turned out to be his neighbor.