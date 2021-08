BALTIMORE, md. — An arrest has been made in a Baltimore City homicide nearly 3 years late.

On November 4, 2018, around 5:35 a.m., 34 year-old Tracy Whiting was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Francis Street.

Homicide detectives continued to investigate and on August 18, 2021, an arrest warrant was approved for 36-year-old Damien Woods.

He has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Detectives believe the motive for this incident was an argument.