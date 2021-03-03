Man arrested on Tuesday for a shooting in Parkville

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a man on February 28.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tyrone Vaughan Moss responded to Cold Stream Way at around 6 a.m. and caused a disturbance. He was then confronted by the victim.

After being confronted, Moss displayed a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Moss was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.