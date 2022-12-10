Man arrested in connection with two fatal shootings in Dorchester County

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the two fatal shootings that occurred a few hours apart on Thursday evening in Dorchester County.

After 8:45 p.m. on Friday night, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded tot he 700 block of high street for reports of a burglary in progress.

According to police, officers located a man that later identified as the suspect, Tramelle Lamar Williams, 22, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels and Lory Eugene Fields.

Maryland State Police Tramelle Lamar Williams

Investigators bevel that the suspect shot Daniels during the course of an armed robbery round 7:15 p.m., Fields was killed at 9:00 p.m. in the 700 block of High street.

Police state that they approached the suspect on Friday night as he attempted to break into Fields' vehicle, the suspect then fled the scene.

Police also say after a short foot pursuit, the suspect then displayed a handgun, an officer then fired their weapon in response and struck the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Cambridge Police requested that the Maryland State Police investigate the incident as an officer-involved shooting.

Williams is waiting for his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner, he is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges.