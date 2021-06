BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in connection to a murder that took place in October 2019.

According to police, on October 27, at around 4:51 p.m., 30 year-old Kris McCoy was shot in the 6100 block of Boston Street.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after arrival by medical personnel.

Baltimore Police

On June 11, 2021, 26 year-old Davon Douglas was subsequently arrested and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder of McCoy.