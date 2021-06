BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 32 year-old Tony Hedgspeth.

According to police, Hedgspeth was shot in the 200 block of West Lexington Street in May 2021.

On June 11, 27-year-old Christian Saint Rose was arrested and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Hedgspeth.

Baltimore Police

Saint Rose is currently being held at Central Booking.