BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for stabbing another man in Baltimore in June.

On June 25, a man was stabbed in his chest in the 3700 block of Cranston Avenue.

Officers identified the assailant and obtained an arrest warrant.

On July 29, 29-year-old Eric Townes was arrested at a home in Odenton in Anne Arundel County.

Townes was charged with first-degree attempted murder and various deadly weapons charges.