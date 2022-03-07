Man arrested for homicide from 12 years ago

A Maryland man was arrested more than a decade after a homicide in Wicomico County.

Ryan Joseph Ellis, 32, from Princess Anne, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for a homicide that happened on Jan. 17, 2010.

Troopers arrested Ellis Monday morning at his home.

Officers responded to a home on Ocean Gateway in Hebron. Troopers found 20-year-old Preston Hyland Morehouse, from Melbourne, Florida dead inside the home.

Detectives identified Ellis as a suspect.

No other suspects have been charged.