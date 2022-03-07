Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for homicide from 12 years ago

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 2.49.00 PM.jpg
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 15:21:51-05

A Maryland man was arrested more than a decade after a homicide in Wicomico County.

Ryan Joseph Ellis, 32, from Princess Anne, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for a homicide that happened on Jan. 17, 2010.

Troopers arrested Ellis Monday morning at his home.

Officers responded to a home on Ocean Gateway in Hebron. Troopers found 20-year-old Preston Hyland Morehouse, from Melbourne, Florida dead inside the home.

Detectives identified Ellis as a suspect.

No other suspects have been charged.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019