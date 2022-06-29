Man arrested for cocaine inside wheelchair at BWI airport

BALTIMORE — A man from New Jersey is facing charges after being accused of trying to smuggle drugs through BWI airport.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the man hid 30 pounds of cocaine in his electric wheelchair.

The discovery was made back on June 20. They say Gabriel Ruiz flew from the Dominican Republic to Baltimore.

.@CBP officers at @BWI_Airport discovered 30 pounds of #cocaine concealed in a passenger’s electronic wheelchair. The subject thought he could roll right by the highly motivated officers but was referred to secondary inspection instead. Read story here: https://t.co/92wHEg8SB2 pic.twitter.com/uVM37B4AZu — Director, Field Operations Stephen Maloney (@DFOBaltimore) June 28, 2022

During a second x-ray, they say officers found something odd in the wheelchair's seat and back cushions. That's when officers found 13 plastic wrapped bricks of cocaine, worth nearly a million dollars.

Ruiz is now facing charges of narcotics importation and drug possession.