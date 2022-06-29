Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for cocaine inside wheelchair at BWI airport

cocaine found in wheelchair
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
cocaine found in wheelchair
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 06:16:08-04

BALTIMORE — A man from New Jersey is facing charges after being accused of trying to smuggle drugs through BWI airport.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the man hid 30 pounds of cocaine in his electric wheelchair.

The discovery was made back on June 20. They say Gabriel Ruiz flew from the Dominican Republic to Baltimore.

During a second x-ray, they say officers found something odd in the wheelchair's seat and back cushions. That's when officers found 13 plastic wrapped bricks of cocaine, worth nearly a million dollars.

Ruiz is now facing charges of narcotics importation and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019